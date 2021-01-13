Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Baghbazar, cylinders explode; 20 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at Kolkata's Baghbazar Wednesday night. As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to extinguish the blaze.

At least seven cylinders exploded during the fire, making it difficult for the firemen to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Baghbazar area, 10 fire tenders present at the spot https://t.co/Gcc2l8d3gl pic.twitter.com/2pZ4fuhnLt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

"The reason for the fire is not yet known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be

under control. We have emptied the entire area. There were several blasts, which could be because of the gas cylinders," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Locals alleged that firefighters reached the spot at least an hour late, because of which the blaze went out of control.

A couple of police vehicles were vandalised, following which a team of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed to control the irate mob, the officer said.

Traffic movement on the Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue as well as the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, the lifeline of the people living in the northern fringes of the city, was totally stopped, he said.

"We have also snapped electricity supply in the entire area. There are at least 40 families whose houses have been gutted in the fire. A godown of books is also gutted," the police officer said.

Latest India News