Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village, kills 80-yr-old woman

Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village, kills 80-yr-old woman

A massive blaze burned down ten houses in Dungriani village in the remote Chigaon area in Shimla’s Rohroo, some 120 km from the state capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Shimla Updated on: April 26, 2020 15:59 IST
Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village

Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village

An 80-year-old woman died and 10 houses were gutted in fire in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district on Sunday.

The fire was doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade and the Police. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Rohru Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunil Negi said that the matter will be investigated.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X