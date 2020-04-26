Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village, kills 80-yr-old woman

Massive fire tears down 10 houses in Shimla village

An 80-year-old woman died and 10 houses were gutted in fire in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district on Sunday.

The fire was doused with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade and the Police. The reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Rohru Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunil Negi said that the matter will be investigated.

