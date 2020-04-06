BREAKING: Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Ernavur area of Chennai

Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Ernavur area of Chennai

A fire broke out at a garbage dump in Ernavur area of Chennai on Sunday night after some firecrackers, being burst by people, fell on it. The fire was later doused with the help of three fire tenders. Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Thousands of people across the length and breadth of the country on Sunday responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'diya jalao' appeal, coming out on their balconies and at their doorsteps with diyas (lamps), candles, torches and mobile phones even as they turned off their lights at home, in a bid to express solidarity with the nation's effort against the spread of coronavirus.

“Let’s throw a challenge to the coronavirus threat. Let us introduce it to the power of light,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during his video message on April 3, in which he had called upon all 130 crore Indians to collectively switch off their lights and light diyas.

