PM Modi's 'diya jalao' appeal brings down power demand by 32 GW in 4-5 minutes

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The power demand across the country went down from 117 Gigawatts to 85.3 Gigawatts during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the public to switch off their lights, Minister of Power (independent charge) said after inspecting the National Power Monitoring Centre in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Singh said that there was a "huge response" to the PM's call and the demand/supply was back to 110 GW. "This was handled very well by engineers across all levels," said Singh.

Thousands of people across the length and breadth of the country on Sunday responded enthusiastically to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'diya jalao' appeal, coming out on their balconies and at their doorsteps with diyas (lamps), candles, torches and mobile phones even as they turned off their lights at home, in a bid to express solidarity with the nation's effort against the spread of coronavirus.

“Let’s throw a challenge to the coronavirus threat. Let us introduce it to the power of light,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during his video message on April 3, in which he had called upon all 130 crore Indians to collectively switch off their lights and light diyas.

Also read: From north to south, PM Modi's 'diya jalao' appeal draws a massive response

Latest India News