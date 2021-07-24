Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Thousands flout Covid rules during Sidhu’s installation ceremony, FIR lodged against unidentified persons

Thousands flout Covid rules during Sidhu’s installation ceremony, FIR lodged against unidentified persons

The case was lodged against unidentified persons who came from different districts of Punjab and assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: July 24, 2021 14:18 IST
Thousands flout Covid rules during Sidhu’s installation
Image Source : PTI

Thousands flout Covid rules during Sidhu’s installation ceremony, FIR lodged 

Chandigarh Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines during the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act has been registered, police said on Saturday.

The case was lodged against unidentified persons who came from different districts of Punjab and assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan here, they said.

They did not maintain social distancing norms and also did not wear masks, police added.

The case was registered at Sector 11police station, they said.

Scores of Congress supporters had assembled at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday for the installation ceremony of Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

ALSO READ | Punjab Congress crisis far from over: Sunil Jakhar questions Sidhu's appointment 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X