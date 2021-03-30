Farooq Abdullah tests positive for coronavirus; 'showing some symptoms', says son Omar Abdullah

Image Source : PTI Farooq Abdullah tests positive for coronavirus

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19. The information was confirmed by Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah, who took to Twitter on Tuesday. "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

"I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he further added.

Earlier on March 2, Farooq Abdullah was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Srinagar. Wearing a mask, Dr. Abdullah had posed for photographs as he received the first jab at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father and my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Dr. Abdullah’s son and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,989 on Sunday with four more fatalities, while 309 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,29,993, officials said. Among the new cases which included 51 travellers, 63 were from the Jammu division and 246 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 123 cases, including 35 travellers, followed by 49 in Jammu district and 46 in Baramulla district, officials said.

Five districts did not report any new cases, while nine others had cases in single digits.

Budgam, Pulwama and Kupwara were the other districts to register cases in double digits, officials said.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, currently stands at 2,001 while 1,26,003 patients have recovered so far, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has risen to 1,989 after four fresh deaths -- three Jammu and one from Kashmir valley -- were reported in the last 24 hours, they added.

Latest India News