Delhi Metro update: Lal Quila station still closed, restricted entry to Jama Masjid station

Image Source : PTI Farmers' protests: Lal Quila metro station closed, entry to Jama Masjid station restricted, says DMRC

Delhi Metro authorities on Thursday shut the Lal Quila station and restricted entry to the Jama Masjid station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort, following the clashes between police and protesting farmers on R-Day. While commuters are allowed to exit the Jama Masjid metro station, the exit gates remain closed at Lal Quila.

“Security Update Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Normal service is available on all other stations,” DMRC wrote on Twitter.

“Security Update Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed,” it said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, as chaos escalated due to the farmers' protest turning violent, a large number of metro stations in central, north and west Delhi areas, including Lal Quila, ITO, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, were shut.

Security has been beefed up in several places across the national capital especially at the Red Fort and farmer protest sites, with deployment of additional paramilitary forces following the violence. Delhi Metro also took to social media to inform commuters.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including NOIDA – Greater NOIDA).

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

