'Won't spare anybody', Delhi Police Commissioner warns over R-Day Tractor March violence

'Won't spare anybody': Delhi Police Commissioner acts tough on R-Day violence

Acting tough on the widespread violence during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Wednesday assured the strictest possible action against rioters who indulged in violence. He said that farmer leaders "betrayed" the agreement and were involved in the violence themselves.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

HERE'S WHAT DELHI POLICE COMMISSIONER SAID

Keeping in mind the interests of the security of the people of Delhi, it was decided that some terms & conditions be imposed, it was given to them in writing - the rally was to last from 12pm -5pm, it was to be led by farmer leaders & leaders must accompany their groups.

It was also given to them in writing that there should be no more than 5000 tractors (in the rally) and there should be no weapon with them.

By late evening of Jan 25, it came to fore that they (farmers) were not keeping their words. They brought forward the aggressive & militant elements who occupied the stage & delivered provocative speeches which made their intentions clear.

394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence (during the tractor rally on Jan 26) and several of them are still admitted to hospitals. Some of them are admitted to ICU wards.

More than 25 criminal cases have been registered by Delhi Police. We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. No culprit will be spared.

19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained. They are being questioned.

No death was caused due to police action.

We have video footages of those who indulged in violence and it is being analysed. Violators are being identified and will be arrested soon.

Violators will be charged under IPC Section 124A for insulting the tricolor.

