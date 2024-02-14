Farmers protest Day 2 LIVE updates: Agitators to resume Delhi chalo march day after violent clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protesting farmers during Delhi chalo march

The border areas of national capital - Delhi-NCR - on Tuesday witnessed violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces as agitators attempted to breach security to enter national capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital. Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said. Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt in the “attack” on them at Shambhu border, close to Haryana’s Ambala city. The police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in state’s Jind district as well. According to police, nine of their men suffered injuries in this clash at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border. In the evening, after a face-off with police that lasted several hours, farmer leaders called off the protest for the day. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.