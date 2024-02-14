Farmers protest Day 2 LIVE updates: Agitators to resume Delhi chalo march day after violent clashes

Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
The Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 15 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 7:31 IST
Protesting farmers during Delhi chalo march
Image Source : PTI Protesting farmers during Delhi chalo march

The border areas of national capital - Delhi-NCR - on Tuesday witnessed violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces as agitators attempted to breach security to enter national capital as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana Police at two border points between the states, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital. Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said. Farmer leaders said police also fired rubber bullets, and claimed over 60 protesters were hurt in the “attack” on them at Shambhu border, close to Haryana’s Ambala city. The police used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters at the border in state’s Jind district as well. According to police, nine of their men suffered injuries in this clash at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border. In the evening, after a face-off with police that lasted several hours, farmer leaders called off the protest for the day. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation.

Live updates :Farmers protests

  • Feb 14, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    There could be attempts to infiltrate march: Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda

    'There could be attempts to infiltrate march, incite violence to defame farmers': Union agriculture minister Arjun Munda

     

  • Feb 14, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Farmers' protest: Punjab govt sounds alert in hospitals near Haryana border

    he Punjab government has sounded an alert in hospitals located near the Haryana border in the wake of many farmers getting injured following clashes with police at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. According to official sources, the state government has also sought from the Haryana government not to use lathi-charge and hurl tear gas shells at farmers. The state government has stepped up the number of ambulances along the Haryana border, besides asking doctors and other staff to remain on duty, sources said. The government has issued an alert to hospitals located in Sangrur, Patiala, Dera Bassi, Mansa and Bathinda, they said.
  • Feb 14, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Punjab and Haryana High Court issues notices

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and the states of Haryana and Punjab, on two petitions. One of them sought directions from the court to stay all "obstructive" actions by the two state governments and the Centre. The other pleaded for directions to ensure no highway is blocked by the protesters. The march began around 10 am from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, about 40 km from the Haryana border as farmers, including women, packed themselves in tractor-trolleys on Tuesday.

  • Feb 14, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry: Munda

    Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said a law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders. He urged farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

    Munda and Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal had held last-ditch talks with farmer bodies in Chandigarh on Monday night. But the five-hour meeting remained inconclusive.

     

