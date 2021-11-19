Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest will end when farm laws repealed in Parliament, says Rakesh Tikait

Highlights PM Modi announces to repeal three farm laws.

Several farmer unions have been protesting against the three laws passed by Parliament in 2020.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says Modi govt should hold discussion with farmers over the issue of MSP.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament. He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters.

The BKU national spokesperson said this on Twitter soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, which were at the centre of the farmers' protest since November 26 last year.

"The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

ALSO READ: Three farm laws repealed: Who said what

Latest India News