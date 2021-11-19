Friday, November 19, 2021
     
Three farm laws repealed: Who said what

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2021 10:13 IST
Three farm laws repealed: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. In his address to the nation. "We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh," PM Narendra Modi said in his address.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. 

 

  • Nov 19, 2021 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Country's 'annadatas' have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha: Rahul Gandhi

  • Nov 19, 2021 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amarinder Singh thanks PM for announcement of repealing farm laws

    Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement that the government has decided to repeal the Centre's three farm laws.

  • Nov 19, 2021 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Farm union welcomes Centre's decision to repeal all 3 farm laws

    The Bharatiyan Kisan Union's (BKU) Ugrahan faction on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

    "It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab," Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU's Ugrahan faction, told PTI.

    On the prime minister's appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, "Farmers' unions will sit together and decide the future course of action."

     

     

  • Nov 19, 2021 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    You’re sacrifice has paid dividends: Navjot Singh Sidhu

