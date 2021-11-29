Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farm laws repealed: 750 farmers died, should I celebrate? asks Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. Tikait, who is spearheading the protest at Delhi's Ghazipur border since last November, said that the government wants that there should be no protests in the country but we will not go back before the MSP and other issues are addressed.

"The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending," Tikait told reporters in Kaushambi.

Tikait said that though the government has repealed the farm laws, the farmers' problems will not come to an end with this as the government is trying to bring in various anti-farmer laws. He added that the protest by farmers will continue for Minimum Support Price (MSP) law and that farmers will not go back until all demands are accepted by the government.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to repeal three farm laws passed within minutes of introduction. The bill was moved by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

