Faridabad police rescue Delhi girl trying to commit suicide at metro station

At around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday, Faridabad Metro Police Station Manager received info that a girl was trying to commit suicide at sector 28 metro station.

Faridabad Police Saturday rescued a girl trying to commit suicide at a metro station. The team headed by Commissioner OP Singh saved the girl who was trying to take her life at Sector 28 metro station.

At around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday, the Faridabad Metro Police Station Manager received information about a girl who was trying to commit suicide at sector 28 metro station. Shortly after, SI Dhan Prakash along with Constable Sarfaraz reached the location and saved the girl's life. While Prakash engaged her in a conversation, Sarfaraz went atop a roof and rescued the girl. CISF staff and metro officials also helped.

The girl later informed that work stress led her to take this step. She was a resident from Delhi who worked at an export company in Faridabad. She was dissatisfied with her performance.

Police reunited her with family and asked her to seek help if she is facing depression and mental stress. "Life is full of struggle, not to run away from difficulties, not to lose a precious life like this", said Commissioner OP Singh.

