11 police stations in northwest Delhi now become child-friendly

In an endeavour to provide women and children with a friendly environment, Delhi's North-West District Police has established “Child Friendly Corners” at all 11 Police Stations of the district. According to the details provided by the police station, it now aims to provide a comfortable space for children, where they can learn, play and interact with the police.

Taking to Twitter, DCP North-West Delhi also shared a video of the police station, which gave a child-friendly view.

"These 'Child Friendly Corners' have been established in all 11 Police Stations of North-West District. The aim is to provide dedicated friendly space for children in Police Stations, where they can play, learn and express themselves freely while they interact with Police," a statement read.

"These “Child Friendly Corners” will provide a dedicated comfortable space for children with play materials, educational games, notebooks, coloring books, toys, drinking water, food and have child-friendly fixtures and fittings. A dedicated women staff has also been deployed in each, Child-Friendly Corner‟ to look after the kids."

"It will also provide a positive environment where “Child in Conflict with Law” as well as “Children in need of Care & Protection” can be given counseling in association with NGOs," the statement added.

The details further said the child-friendly police stations envisage projection of Police Stations of North-West District as safe places for children. The purpose is to make them feel comfortable while they walk into any Police Station and record their statement without any reservation.

It will provide a safe place in Police Stations which would ensure Child‟s Rights to Recreation, Protection & Participation while they are in Police Station for any reason.

This initiative will also help in realizing the objective envisaged in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act to provide a positive environment with the right attitude to exclusively deal with children either as victims or perpetrators, the statement read.

It is also in line with the guidelines issued by “National Commission for Protection of Childs Rights”.

The child-friendly police stations will also serve the purpose of crèche where the female staff working in Police Stations can comfortably leave their child, while they can do their duties.

In the process, North-West District aims to approach the issue of women & child safety with sensitivity & reaffirm its commitment to zero tolerance for „Crime against Children & Women‟ and for any violations of Child Rights, the statement read.

