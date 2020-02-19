Image Source : NIRNAY KAPOOR Fact Check: Is the wall in Ahmedabad being built to hide 'poverty' from US President Donald Trump?

US President Donald Trump is visiting Ahmedabad on February 24. As the day draws nearer, media is rife with news reports about a wall being built in the city to 'hide' slums from Donald Trump's eyes. This has made news everywhere and leaders like Sharad Pawar have trained guns at Narendra Modi government. How true is the assertion that the wall is being built to "hide poverty" as Donald Trump comes visiting? India TV visited the location for a ground report.

After an investigation by India TV, it was revealed that it is not true that the wall is being built with an aim to hide slums from the view. It was being reported in the media a 7-feet high wall was being built. But this has come out to be incorrect as well. The wall is 4-feet high.

India TV learnt that Sarani Awas, the area where the wall is being built has seen unauthorised encroachment for past 50-60 years. Unauthorised constructions have seen a spike in last 2-3 years and it was to limit this, the wall is being built.

Moreover, the construction of this wall had begun even before US President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit Ahmedabad. Hence the assertion that the wall was being built keeping in mind Trump's visit is false.

It was commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, under whose orders work to build the wall had commenced.

Vijay Nehra, Commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, told India TV that a local newspaper had printed an incorrect report about the wall. Nehra added that this particular news report was picked up by other news outlets including national ones. He further said that the decision to build the wall was taken much before Trump's tour to India was finalised and it was just a coincidence that the actual work started when Donald Trump's India visit was finalised.

On the basis of India TV's ground report, it can be said that the it is wrong to assume that wall is being built in Sarani Awaas in Ahmedabad just because US President Donald Trump is visiting the city.

Also Read | Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad will be similar to Houston's Howdy Modi

Also Read | Donald Trump's India visit: India-US in no rush to finalise trade deal; defence deals may fructify

Watch | Agra's grey-haired bridge gets facelift ahead of US President Trump's visit