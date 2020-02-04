Ex-PDP MLA, trade union leader released in Kashmir

A former PDP MLA and a trade union leader were released from detention in Srinagar on Tuesday. Former PDP legislator Ajaz Mir was detained in the MLA hostel in Srinagar while trade union leader Shakeel Kalander was detained at the Central Jail. On Sunday, four mainstream leaders belonging to National Conference (NC) were released from the MLA hostel. All of them were detained after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The number of leaders under detention stands at 16 now.

A total of 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the centuar hotel on the banks of Dal Lake to the MLA hostel in November last year.

Three former Chief Ministers -- Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah have been detained since August 5 following the revocation of Article 370.

Farooq is detained at his residence in Gutkar Road that has been declared as a sub-jail. Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti is detained at her residence at MA Road in Srinagar.

