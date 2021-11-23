Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
Ex-Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Kolkata Updated on: November 23, 2021 18:00 IST
Former Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee

Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad on Tuesday formally joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present. Azad was formerly a part of the Congress party. 

After joining the TMC, Azad said that a personality like Mamata Banerjee is needed to show the country the right direction. "It makes me happy to say that under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, I will work for the development of the nation. Today, a personality like her is needed in the country who can show the country the right direction," he stated.

On December 23, 2015, he was suspended from BJP for openly targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association, and later in 2018, he joined Congress.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbhanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

Azad was a part of the World Cup-winning Indian team in 1983. The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Also Read: West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on convoy by TMC supporters

 

