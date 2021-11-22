West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on convoy by TMC supporters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on convoy by TMC supporters; complaint filed

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's lawyer on Monday filed a complaint at the Marishda Police Station, stating that around 70 TMC supporters attacked Adhikari's convoy. The complaint also states that the supporters abused the BJP leader, and gave him death threats. Adhikari was on his way to Kolkata from Contai.

Meanwhile, slamming the Trinamool Congress over alleged violence in Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee on Monday said that BJP believes in Vikas Hobe instead of "violence-driven Khela Hobe".

"Khela Hobe for TMC workers means more than 60 workers die, means more than one lakh workers left unemployed, women gang-raped, atrocities on women prevail...this is the Khela Hobe definition. If this is the definition of Khela Hobe in Bengal, then we will not allow this to happen in Tripura at all. There is victory and defeat in politics, but no space for hooliganism," Chatterjee said.

TMC MLAs on Monday protested in the national capital alleging violence by the Tripura Police.

