Hope equality enshrined in Indian constitution is upheld: EU ambassador on CAB

The European Union ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, has commented on the Citizenship Amendment Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha after midnight on Monday. The EU ambassador expressed optimism that the spirit of equality enshrined in the Indian constitution will be upheld.

The comments of the ambassador comes as the debate around the CAB has picked up pace across the country and beyond in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the lower house (Lok Sabha), saw a heated debated take place where the opposition came at the government swinging on the proposed bill. Several opposition leaders were heard questioning that the bill was against Article 14 of the Indian constitution which gives India's citizens an equal right before law, irrespective of their religion.

The Bill ensures citizenship for non-Muslim minorities of neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier, the House Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives had also expressed reservations over the CAB.

