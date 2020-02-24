4 dead, 3 injured as elephant enters into residential area in Bhubaneswar

Image Source : ANI 4 dead, 3 injured after elephant enters into residential area in Bhubaneswar

At least four were dead and three received severe injuries after an elephant from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary sneaked into a residential area in Bhubaneswar on Monday and attacked many people in the locality. It kept many forest officials on their toe for more than 36 hours as they tried to drive it away to Chandaka forest.

According to a forest official, the people abetted and distressed the elephant to go on a rampage as they came very close and tried to click pictures. He further said that some people even tried to touch the tusker.

While speaking to ANI, HS Upadhyay, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said, "As people are not used to elephant movement in Puri, many people started coming very close to the elephant, clicking photos and even touching it which led to the loss of human lives."

"The elephant came from Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and moved towards Delang area in Puri district," Upadhyay added.

ALSO READ | DRI seizes 13 kg of elephant tusk, one nabbed

ALSO READ | Biker escapes life-threatening encounter with elephant | Watch