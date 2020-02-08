Saturday, February 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Biker escapes life-threatening encounter with elephant | Watch

Biker escapes life-threatening encounter with elephant | Watch

A biker escaped a life-threatening encounter with an elephant while he was crossing a road despite officials blocking the way and traffic behind him waiting patiently and yards away. An IFS officer also tweeted the thrilling video showing elephant chasing the biker.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 15:37 IST
Biker, elephant, video
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

Biker escapes a life-threatening encounter with an elephant

A biker escaped a life-threatening encounter with an elephant while he was crossing a road when the angry 'jumbo' was too passing on the road.

In a video shared by an Indian Forest Services officer, a man who was riding a motorbike decided to cross the road despite it was blocked by officials. The biker went ahead even when the rest of traffic was waiting yards away patiently, letting the elephant cross the road.

In his tweet, the IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan said, "You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by a fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever."

While the biker was crossing the road, the angry elephant made an aggressive move towards the man on the motorbike but missed hitting him. 

Fortunately for the biker, he escaped what could have been a possible disaster for him. Meanwhile, the video shared by the IFS officer has gone viral on social media turning people to react on the foolish conduct by the biker. Take a look at some of them.

ALSO READ'Monster Galaxy' discovered from early universe

ALSO READ: World's top cardiothoracic surgeons meet in Ahmedabad to perform simulation workshop on robotic surgery

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News