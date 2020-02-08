Biker escapes life-threatening encounter with elephant | Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Biker escapes a life-threatening encounter with an elephant

A biker escaped a life-threatening encounter with an elephant while he was crossing a road when the angry 'jumbo' was too passing on the road.

In a video shared by an Indian Forest Services officer, a man who was riding a motorbike decided to cross the road despite it was blocked by officials. The biker went ahead even when the rest of traffic was waiting yards away patiently, letting the elephant cross the road.

In his tweet, the IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan said, "You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by a fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever."

You know what is most difficult part of #wildlife management. Managing the #humans. Even after blocking the road by staff this person decided to cross it while others were waiting. Just missed by fraction of a second from becoming a memory. Don't do this ever. pic.twitter.com/CbL0e3gCDj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

While the biker was crossing the road, the angry elephant made an aggressive move towards the man on the motorbike but missed hitting him.

Fortunately for the biker, he escaped what could have been a possible disaster for him. Meanwhile, the video shared by the IFS officer has gone viral on social media turning people to react on the foolish conduct by the biker. Take a look at some of them.

Because we Indians never learned to respect anything, whether it’s policy, rule, instructions. Not sure what fun people get to break the rule... — kumarsamir (@kumarsamir) February 7, 2020

Sometimes people can be so stupid and show complete disregard to safety! — Aniruddha Gupte (@anigupte) February 7, 2020

We have more to learn from animals than animals have to learn from us ---Patience is one of them — Priya (@Priya08567042) February 7, 2020

