Image Source : INDIA TV World's top cardiothoracic surgeons meet in Ahmedabad to perform simulation workshop on robotic surgery

Top Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeons of the world have assembled in Ahmedabad on Saturday for the annual conference hosted by the Indian Associations of Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeons (IACTS). The conference that began today will for the first time host world’s four major associations of Cardiac Thoracic Surgery- American Association of Thoracic Surgery (AATS) along with The Australian and New Zealand Society of Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeons (ANZSCTS) and European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons (EACTS).

Image Source : INDIA TV World's top cardiothoracic surgeons meet in Ahmedabad to perform simulation workshop on robotic surgery

The theme for the Conference is ‘Integrating innovations with Innate Skills’.

A Simulation Workshop (Japan) on Robotic Surgery - for the first time at (IACTS) - will be held showcasing a new frontier of medical science.

An Exhibition Village with on spot mini theatres (first time at IACTS) has been planned for an eminent display of medical technologies from all around the world

ये हैं स्पेशलाइज़्ड हार्ट सर्जरी के लिए जापान में तैयार किये गए सिम्युलेटर्स जिनके जरिये सैंकड़ो युवा सर्जन अहमदाबाद में कॉम्प्लिकेटेड हार्ट सर्जरी की बारीकियां सीख रहे है। ये मौका उन्हें मिला है INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF CARDIOVASCULAR SURGEONS की सालाना कॉन्फ्रेंस में @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/C7UwG9DTOC — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) February 7, 2020

This conference will be an amazing synergy of education and interaction with leading medical luminaries sharing a common platform to discuss, teach and learn.

Round table Lunch Symposia, CTSNet Symposium, multi-purpose art studio are many new first added to the Conference Agenda for all our professional colleagues

The 4-day programme is packed with one of the most comprehensive Scientific Programme against the backdrop of India’s First World Heritage City.

Image Source : INDIA TV World's top cardiothoracic surgeons meet in Ahmedabad to perform simulation workshop on robotic surgery

Dr. Mark Moon, President of AATS and his team will actively participate in a full day AATS / IACTS Postgraduate course to be held during the Conference.

(India TV's Nirnay Kapoor contributed to the report)

Also Read: NASA’s record-setting Christina Koch, crewmates safely back from space

Also Read: Researchers find novel device to detect harmful bacteria in food sample