Election Commission updates 'national party' list: Benefits and importance of recognition

April 10 (Monday) was an important day in the history of Indian politics as the 'national party club' got a new entrant - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Election Commission (EC) made crucial changes to the list of national parties. The poll body included Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP while excluding three parties- NCP, TMC and CPI.

A 'miracle': Kejriwal

Reacting to the Election Commission's recognition of AAP as a national party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is nothing less than a "miracle" for his party in such a short time. Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party to fulfill their expectations. The elated AAP celebrated the success in a gala way on Tuesday.

Why is 'national party status' so important?

The status of being a national party to a political organisation comes with several advantages and facilities which is why every party wants this status. If EC grants a party national status, it means it is entitled to certain privileges and perks, such as reserved party symbols, more airtime on television and radio, etc.

Here are some benefits of the national party status

Party symbol: After being recognised as a national party, a political organisation is entitled to reserve a symbol for its candidates contesting from across the country. It helps a party to reach out to voters who are illiterate and identify their party with a symbol. Like BJP's symbol is 'Lotus' and Congress' 'Hand'.

National party candidate: National party contestants require only one proposer to file their nominations in the election. They are entitled to two sets of electoral rolls free of cost.

Broadcast slots: A national party is entitled to get dedicated broadcast slots on government-run television channels, like- Doordarshan and All India Radio during the general elections.

Star campaigners: A national party can nominate 40 ‘star campaigners’ during general elections, whose travel expenses are not accounted for in the poll expense accounts of a candidate.

National presence: After getting the status of the national party, a political outfit can contest elections across the country by fielding candidates in any state, which subsequently helps in expanding its presence in the nation.

Land allocation: A national party gets land from the government to build its headquarters.

How the national party list looks like after the latest change

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Indian National Congress (Congress)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

National People's Party (NPP)

