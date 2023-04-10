AAP recognised as national party; Mamata's TMC, NCP, CPI lose status

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Election Commission on Monday granted national party status to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while de-recognised Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) and Mamata Banerjee's TMC as national parties.

The polling body has also withdrawn the state party status of RLD in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the Revolutionary Socialist Party has been de-recognised as a state party in West Bengal.

In addition to this, the Voice of the People Party has been granted recognition as a state party in Meghalaya.

More to follow...

