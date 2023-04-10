Monday, April 10, 2023
     
AAP recognised as national party; Mamata's TMC, NCP, CPI lose status

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been granted the status of a national party while NCP, TMC's status of being national parties has been recognised by the election commission.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 20:16 IST
Representational image

The Election Commission on Monday granted national party status to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while de-recognised Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congres Party (NCP) and Mamata Banerjee's TMC as national parties.

The polling body has also withdrawn the state party status of RLD in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the Revolutionary Socialist Party has been de-recognised as a state party in West Bengal.

In addition to this, the Voice of the People Party has been granted recognition as a state party in Meghalaya.

 

More to follow...

