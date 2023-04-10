'To my only sibling, who has courage...': Priyanka Gandhi's Siblings Day post for Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : @PRIYANKAGANDHI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Siblings Day post for Rahul Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a supportive post for Rahul Gandhi on 'Siblings Day' said that she is proud of him for having the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post wrote, "So there’s a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him. I am proud of you and always will be."

Priyanka shared this post along with a picture of her and Rahul from the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10.

Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos and photographs of the fun fight shared by the Congress went viral immediately.

There have been several other instances.

A video from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments was also distributed widely.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

ALSO READ | 'Indians don't speak in public until a deal finalises': New Delhi rejects UK media report over FATF halt

Latest India News