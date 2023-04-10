Elon Musk starts following PM Narendra Modi on Twitter, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Musk which has 134.3 million followers on Twitter, started following PM Modi on Monday.

Washington: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging site Twitter. The Twitter chief, who only follows 195 people on the microblogging site, is the most followed user with 134.3 million followers. Musk surpassed former US President Barack Obama in late March and became the most followed person on Twitter with.

PM Modi, with over 87.7 million followers, is also one of the most followed world leaders on Twitter. PM Modi is the 4th world leader Musk has followed. Other than the Indian Prime Minister, the billionaire follows UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former US President Barack Obama, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Twitter account "Elon Alerts" which tracks Tesla chief's account activities shared the news about Musk's follower update. The list of 195 people that Musk follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday.

The news of Musk following PM Modi has sparked a debate on Twitter. Several users on social media claimed that it is an indication that Tesla will soon be coming to India. "What made Elon Musk to follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a factory there $TSLA. Let's see," asked a user.

"Thanks Elon Musk! As our PM Modiji is taking efforts to make our country better, prosperous, progressive & improve people' lives, Elon Musk is also striving for making world sane, wokism free, assuring good society & better future life for today's children. Wish both best wishes!" other user commented.

Elon Musk took charge of Twitter on October 27, 2022. He then had about 110 million users. Within five months, the number has increased to 133 million. He was the third most followed Twitter user after Barack Obama and Justin Bieber.

