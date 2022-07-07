Eid al-Adha 2022: Advisory asks to avoid sharing qurbani videos, photos on social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Eid al-Adha 2022: Ahead of Bakrid 2022 (festival of Qurbani or sacrifice), Maulana Khalid Rashid has issued an advisory regarding the sacrifices of the animals asking people to sacrifice only those animals who are legally allowed. He also asked people not to share videos, photos of sacrifices on social media.

Advisory by Maulana Khalid Rashid for people celebrating Eid al-Adha 2022 (Bakrid):

Only those animals should be sacrificed who are legally allowed.

Don't perform sacrifices on roads, open areas, or public places.

Keep in mind to maintain cleanliness.

Don't take any photos, videos or to share them on social media.

Perform sacrifices within the ambit of the law.

Don't spill leftovers, remains of animals on roads, in public places.

Don't drain the remains of animals, or blood in sewage as it's not healthy.

Try to burry remains under the soil.

Distribute, and donate 1/3 portion among needy ones, poor people.

Eid al-Adha 2022 this year will be celebrated on July 9 and 10.

Bakrid is a 'festival of Qurbani' and holds a lot of significance in Islam. It's one of the two main festivals celebrated by the Muslim community.

The occasion is celebrated worldwide to commemorate and honour the Prophet Ibrahim for his willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to god.

