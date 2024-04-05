ED urges for CBI probe before Jharkhand High Court into case lodged by Hemant Soren under SC/ST Act

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested a CBI investigation before the Jharkhand High Court regarding allegations made by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader accused certain ED officers of violating provisions of the SC/ST Act. Soren lodged a police complaint in Ranchi, asserting that the ED's search operation at his New Delhi residence in January tarnished his reputation and that of the entire Scheduled Tribe community to which he belongs.

In response, the ED has filed a criminal writ petition seeking a CBI probe. They claim that Soren's actions of seeking criminal prosecution against ED officials are intentional, aimed at undermining the investigation initiated against him in a land scam.

Soren was arrested in money laundering case

On January 31, the ED arrested Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to the land scam. He resigned as the chief minister shortly before the arrest. The agency in its petition before the high court has mentioned that merely a few hours before his arrest, Soren lodged the FIR against ED officers.

An ED team that searched Soren’s Delhi residence in January and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in the alleged money laundering case in Jharkhand, had claimed to have seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents during the search.

ED raises question on Police investigation

ED counsel Amit Kumar Das told the media that the SC/ST Case against the ED officers is now being investigated by the state police. The central agency officials have expressed their apprehension about the fairness of the investigation made by the police and have hence sought investigation to be taken over by the CBI, Das said.

The ED filed the case on March 19 and is expected to be taken up soon. Earlier on March 21, the High Court stayed the operation of a notice issued by the police against the ED officers. The police had summoned the accused officers to appear before the police station and state their side of the story.

(With inputs from PTI)

