Thursday, January 11, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Earthquake Update: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan

Earthquake Update: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 15:15 IST
Picture for representational purposes
Image Source : FILE Picture for representational purposes

A low-density earthquake hit the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. Tremors were also felt in the Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir areas.

According to reports, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location:  Afghanistan," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

On January 4, a magnitude 3. 9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake hit at latitude 33. 34 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees, at a depth of five kilometres.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News