Earthquake Update: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after magnitude 6 quake hits Afghanistan

A low-density earthquake hit the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property. Tremors were also felt in the Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir areas.

According to reports, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

On January 4, a magnitude 3. 9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake hit at latitude 33. 34 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees, at a depth of five kilometres.