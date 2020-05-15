Image Source : PTI/FILE Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of 2.2 magnitude hits 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Pitampura in Delhi: National Centre for Seismology — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2020

The epicentre was Pitampura in north Delhi. It said the quake occurred at 11:28 am at a depth of eight kilometres. The NCS is a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

No casualty or loss of property was reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

This comes days after an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck near Sonia Vihar in North-East Delhi. Tremors were felt in parts of the national capital and the adjoining areas after the earthquake.

