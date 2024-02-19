Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh's Kargil

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and tremors were felt at around 9:35 pm.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Kargil Updated on: February 19, 2024 22:36 IST
Earthquake, Kargil, Ladakh
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday night. Fortunately, there was no report of any damage.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.35 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil. The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS posted on X. 

According to news agency PTI, the police said that there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been witnessing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

More details are awaited.

