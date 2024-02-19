Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh's Kargil

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday night. Fortunately, there was no report of any damage.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.35 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil. The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS posted on X.

According to news agency PTI, the police said that there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been witnessing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

More details are awaited.