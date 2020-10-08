Image Source : PTI 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh's Kargil

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Ladakh on Thursday measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, National Centre For Seismology said. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far. The tremor occurred at 9:22 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

An official of the MET department said, "An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 09.22 am today."

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in J&K during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on October 6.

Seismologically, J&K is situated in an earthquake-prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

