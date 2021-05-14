6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia, no Tsunami warning

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The quake occurred at 1:33 pm., with the epicentre at 141 km southwest of Nias Barat district and 19 km under sea bed, officials said. (Representational image)

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scaled rocked Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Friday, but did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

Earlier the agency said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2 before revising it, Ali Imran, an official in charge at the agency, told Xinhua news agency.

The quake occurred at 1:33 pm., with the epicentre at 141 km southwest of Nias Barat district and 19 km under sea bed, he said.

"For this quake, no tsunami alert was issued as it was not potential for a tsunami," said Imran.

The intensity of the quake was felt at III to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) at Gunungsitoli town, Nias district, Nias Barat district and Nias Selatan district, the official said. The tremors were also felt at a nearby province of Aceh at III MMI, he added.

