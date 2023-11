Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong tremors were felt for several seconds in Delhi-NCR region after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday night. Tremors were also felt in other districts in north India including Prayagraj, Faridabad, Gurugram, Gorakhpur, and Mirzapur.

The earthquake struck at around 11:32 pm on November 3. As of now, no reports of any casualties or damages have been received so far.

More to follow...

Latest India News