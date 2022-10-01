PM Modi called Zelensky, Putin for ceasefire to safely evacuate Indian students: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : AP EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during times of conflict between the two nations for a ceasefire for some time in an effort to bring back Indian students who were stuck there.

He is currently in Gujarat's Vadodara to participate in the ongoing Navratri festival.

Speaking about the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on India, he said, "Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict petrol prices doubled. We had pressure from where to buy the oil but PM Modi & govt were of the view that we've to do what is best for our nation & if pressure comes then we should face it."

"In recent yrs, terrorist incidents have reduced in northeast India because we could achieve a land boundary agreement with Bangladesh in 2015. That stopped extremists from getting shelter in Bangladesh which stopped their operation in northeast India," said Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister stressed on the role PM Modi played during the times that India was grappling with the deadly coronvirus. He said, "During Covid, PM Modi asked US President not to stop the vaccine supply chain for India and the world and as a result of that, the US administration gave India an exemption in the Defence Production Act and due to that our vaccination program went smoothly."

Commenting on the growing issue of terrorism across the world Jaishankar said, " Now the world's understanding of terrorism has increased as compared to earlier times. The world isn't tolerating it. Countries using terrorism are under pressure & are further reluctant."

He further said that India has a neighbour who is an expert international terrorism just like India is an expert in information technology.

Jaishankar views paintings by Raja Ravi Verma

Jaishankar visited Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with the 52 foreign ambassadors and high commissioners.

"Pleasure to join 52 Ambassadors and High Commissioners on a visit to Laxmi Vilas Palace. Was a particular privilege to see the Raja Ravi Verma painting collection with them," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

