Dwarka acid attack case: Flipkart officials questioned; Delhi Police not satisfied with reply

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The acid was purchased via Flipkart

Dwarka acid attack case: Delhi Police questioned Flipkart officials on Wednesday and they would be called again as cops were not satisfied with their replies, said officials on Thursday.

Acid was sold by Agra-based firm: Flipkart in reply to Delhi Police

Earlier, E-commerce company Flipkart has informed the Delhi Police that the acid, which was used by two persons to attack a 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Dwarka, was sold by an Agra-based firm, officials said on Monday.

The company responded to a notice which was issued to it last week, a senior police officer said.

In response, Flipkart said the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm, the officer said, adding that a police team will go to the Uttar Pradesh city and further investigate the matter. The acid was bought for Rs 600, poice said.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a girl minutes after she had left her west Delhi home for school on December 14, leaving her with serious injuries.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.

Police on December 15 had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from the its site.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police had said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led to the accused to attack her, Hooda had said, adding that he lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.



