Drones light up the sky at India Gate to celebrate Netaji's legacy | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The drone show will be held for the next two days at around 8 pm.

Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath), the Ministry of Culture held a drone show on Friday as a mark of honour and respect towards freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The drone show will be held for the next two days at around 8 pm. There were around 250 drones that made eight different formations.

"A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji," the senior official of the Culture Ministry said shortly before the show began.

"The Netaji drone show was done by the same team of innovators which had run the 1,000-drone show at the Beating the Retreat ceremony early this year, over the Vijay Chowk," the official said.

PM Modi unveils 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The statue is part of the Centre's Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista project, which will have a new Parliament building, new office and residences for the prime minister and vice-president and new ministry buildings. The North and South Blocks, the secretariat buildings flanking Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be converted into museums.

The black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 metric tonne. The block of granite picked for the statue was transported to Delhi from Telangana and the statue was carved out of it in over two months.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | A new look for India Gate! PM Modi unveils Netaji statue at Kartavya Path

ALSO READ | PM Modi unveils 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Latest India News