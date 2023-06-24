Saturday, June 24, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Drone carrying drugs gunned down near International Border

The drone was found on Friday night during patrols in the Gharsana border area of the district.

Rajasthan: Drone carrying drugs gunned down near International Border

A drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the Indo-Pak border near Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, officials said. 

The drone was found on Friday night during patrols in the Gharsana border area of the district. 

The BSF jawans fired indiscriminately at the drone and it crashed, BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said on Saturday. 

Two packets of heroin were recovered, he said.

Rathore said the smugglers had come to receive the parcel in the night and managed to escape in the dark.

The suspects are being searched based on intelligence inputs, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

