DRI seizes 62 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 432 crore at Delhi airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The offending drug was found from the hollow tubes of 126 trolley bags while the consignment consisted of 330 bags.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday seized a whopping 62 kg of heroin worth Rs. 432 crore from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This is considered to the biggest heroin seizure till date through air cargo in India.



In an operation that was code named Black and White, the DRI sized about 55 kilograms of the offending cargo from trolley bags. The consignment originated in Entebbe, Uganda and arrived at the Delhi Airport via Dubai.

Image Source : INDIA TV The offending drug was found in the hollow tubes of trolley bags.

The offending drug was found from the hollow tubes of 126 trolley bags while the consignment consisted of 330 bags. Further investigation led to the recovery of 7 kgs of the substance from the states of Punjab and Haryana. The value of this is estimated to be worth Rs. 50 lakh.

Image Source : INDIA TV The DRI sized about 55 kilograms of the offending cargo from trolley bags

The DRI officers have apprehended the importer of the consignment. They are interrogating other susupects. Further details are awaited.

Image Source : INDIA TV 7 kgs of heroin was recovered from Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, more than 3300 kg of heroin was seized throughout the year. In the last three months, several cases have been booked that lead to the seizure of more than 60 kg of heroine from air passengers.

ALSO READ | Punjab BSF foils another smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone; 10 kg of heroin seized

ALSO READ | NCB busts Indo-Afghan drug racket, seizes 50 kg heroin, Rs 30 lakhs cash from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Latest India News