Wednesday, May 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. DRI seizes 62 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 432 crore at Delhi airport

DRI seizes 62 kgs of heroin worth Rs. 432 crore at Delhi airport

The consignment originated in Entebbe, Uganda and arrived at the Delhi Airport via Dubai.

Abhay Parashar Reported by: Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2022 17:41 IST
The offending drug was found from the hollow tubes of 126
Image Source : INDIA TV

The offending drug was found from the hollow tubes of 126 trolley bags while the consignment consisted of 330 bags. 

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Tuesday seized a whopping 62 kg of heroin worth Rs. 432 crore from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. This is considered to the biggest heroin seizure till date through air cargo in India. 

 
In an operation that was code named Black and White, the DRI sized about 55 kilograms of the offending cargo from trolley bags. The consignment originated in Entebbe, Uganda and arrived at the Delhi Airport via Dubai. 

India Tv - The offending drug was found in the hollow tubes of trolley bags.  

Image Source : INDIA TV

The offending drug was found in the hollow tubes of trolley bags.  

The offending drug was found from the hollow tubes of 126 trolley bags while the consignment consisted of 330 bags. Further investigation led to the recovery of 7 kgs of the substance from the states of Punjab and Haryana. The value of this is estimated to be worth Rs. 50 lakh. 

India Tv - The DRI sized about 55 kilograms of the offending cargo from trolley bags

Image Source : INDIA TV

The DRI sized about 55 kilograms of the offending cargo from trolley bags

The DRI officers have apprehended the importer of the consignment. They are interrogating other susupects. Further details are awaited. 

India Tv - 7 kgs of heroin was recovered from Punjab and Haryana. 

Image Source : INDIA TV

7 kgs of heroin was recovered from Punjab and Haryana. 

Meanwhile, more than 3300 kg of heroin was seized throughout the year. In the last three months, several cases have been booked that lead to the seizure of more than 60 kg of heroine from air passengers. 

ALSO READ | Punjab BSF foils another smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone; 10 kg of heroin seized

ALSO READ | NCB busts Indo-Afghan drug racket, seizes 50 kg heroin, Rs 30 lakhs cash from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News