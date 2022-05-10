Punjab BSF foils another smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone; 10 kg of heroin seized

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: BSF foils smuggling attempt through Pakistani drone

Hours after destroying a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) late on Monday foiled another smuggling attempt through a Pakistani drone. According to a BSF Punjab Frontier, vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. The drone was carrying nine packets, added the BSF.

"Yesterday around 11.15 pm, our soldiers heard the humming of a drone flying over the fence and fired 9 shots toward the flying object, "said Amritsar BSF DIG B Singh.

"During the search, we recovered a hexacopter drone and seized around 10 kg of heroin. The drone was coming from the Pakistan side," he added.

On Monday, the troops had shot down a drone in Punjab's Amritsar. The drone was carrying a consignment of heroin.

The BSF said they recovered nine packets of heroin, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border. The troops also lodged a protest with the Pakistani Rangers for the drone coming from across the border.

Talking to reporters later in Amritsar, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupinder Singh said the troops fired nine rounds at the drone which travelled around one kilometer and was flying at a height of 300 metres.

Singh dubbed the recovery of the drone and heroin as a big achievement for the force, saying it is for the first time that both were captured together.

Replying to a question, Singh said it appeared that extra batteries were attached to the drone in order to increase its flying capacity.

To a question on who was the receiver of drugs, Singh, “Because of our action, it could not reach its destination.”

