'Donate Generously': PM Modi forms PM-CARES fund to battle COVID-19. This is how you can contribute

Image Source : AP 'Donate Generously': PM Modi PM-CARES fund to battle COVID-19. This is how you can contribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all Indian citizens to donate generously towards the government's efforts to fight coronavirus. To this effect, PM Modi also said that a new fund -- Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund -- is being created keeping in mind that people have been wanting to donate to the cause.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi tweeted.

He further added, " It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund."

It is my appeal to my fellow Indians,



Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund. https://t.co/enPvcqCTw2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

How can you donate to PM-CARES fund

Here are the details you will need to contribute to the PM Modi's newly formed fund to combat coronavirus in India.

Name of the Account: PM CARES

Account Number : 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Name of Bank & Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

Anyone can donate to the PM-CARES fund via

Debit Cards and Credit Cards

Internet Banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.)

RTGS/NEFT

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up. Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.