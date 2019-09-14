Don't blame gravity for dropping the catch: Priyanka Gandhi to government

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, here on Friday, took a dig at the Narendra Modi government on the economic slowdown with a cricket video.

"To get the right catch, it is important to keep eyes on the ball and understand the essence of the game. Or else you will completely blame gravity, maths, Ola-Uber and such excuses," Priyanka Gandhi said in tweet, attaching a video from a cricket match.

Her remarks came a day after Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal while discussing the economic slowdown and gross domestic product (GDP) growth stirred a row by saying, "Don't go by all these calculations you see on TV. That if the country has to become a $5 trillion economy, it will have to grow at 12 per cent. But right now, it's growing at 6-7 per cent".

Goyal also added, "Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity. If he had only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don't think there would have been any innovation in this world".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week in Chennai said the automobile and components industry had been affected by BS6 and the mindset of millennial who preferred Ola and Uber over buying an automobile.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, also Congress in-charge for eastern UP, has attacked the government on the economic slowdown. On Tuesday, she slammed the government over the dip in commercial vehicles' sales.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the economic slowdown. The party has dubbed demonetisation and implementation of the flawed goods and services tax as reasons behind the economic slowdown.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over Chinmayanand case

ALSO READ | BJP govt in UP constantly attacking journalists who seek answers: Priyanka Gandhi

ALSO READ | Sword hanging on livelihood of lakhs of Indians: Priyanka Gandhi on state of economy