Delhi metro Yellow line services to be unavailable for a few hours on Sunday

The Delhi Metro Yellow line services will be unavailable between the Vishwavidyalaya and the Model Town stations for a few hours on Sunday due to maintenance work, said DMRC officials.

"Public Service Announcement There will be no service between Model Town & Vishwavidyalaya on Yellow Line tomorrow (Sunday) till 7:30 AM due to pre planned maintenance work. GTB Nagar Station will remain closed during this period. Services will be normal on rest of the network," the DMRC tweeted.

GTB metro station, which is located in Kingsway Camp area of north Delhi, falls in between Vishwavidyalaya and Model Town stations. "To ensure connectivity between this section during this period, free feeder bus service will remain available," the Delhi Metro also tweeted.

