  4. Jayaraman Anbazhagan, DMK MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, dies of COVID-19

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA who was suffering from COVID-19 has succumbed to the illness in Chennai.

India TV News Desk
Chennai Updated on: June 10, 2020 11:00 IST
Image Source : ANI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA who was suffering from COVID-19 has succumbed to the illness in Chennai. Jayaraman Anbazhagan was a MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai district. He was previously elected to the Theagaraya Nagar Constituency in 2001 elections.

J Anbazhagan was a popular leader who was at the forefront of relief work during the coronavirus pandemic. Jayaraman Anbazhagan breathed his last at Rela Institute & Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. J Anbazhagan died on a day he would have turned 62. 

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 34,914 coronavirus cases with 307 deaths. More than 18,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. 

Condolences started pouring in after the news of J Anbazhagan's death on his 62nd birthday spread. 

 

 

