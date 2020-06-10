Jayaraman Anbazhagan, DMK MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, dies of COVID-19

Image Source : ANI DMK MLA dies of coronavirus in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA who was suffering from COVID-19 has succumbed to the illness in Chennai. Jayaraman Anbazhagan was a MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai district. He was previously elected to the Theagaraya Nagar Constituency in 2001 elections.

J Anbazhagan was a popular leader who was at the forefront of relief work during the coronavirus pandemic. Jayaraman Anbazhagan breathed his last at Rela Institute & Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. J Anbazhagan died on a day he would have turned 62.

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 34,914 coronavirus cases with 307 deaths. More than 18,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Condolences started pouring in after the news of J Anbazhagan's death on his 62nd birthday spread.

Immensely sad for heard this news🙊😭



Straight forward talk,sound leadership,DMK party predecessor💯



3Times M.L.A /15years active person DMK District secretariat



His birthday should celebrate finally Death day

😭#JAnbazhagan #RIPJAnbazhagan #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/4EfGYt7Xxu — VG_Ragul (@Ragul_VG) June 10, 2020

What a sad news!#JAnbazhagan passes away due to COVID-19,he strived to feed the hungry till the end.#RestInPeace sir.@arivalayam please be more careful during relief works. #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/HM8J8s5un1 — smile please 😃 stay home 🏠 stay safe (@pankajlavangade) June 10, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage