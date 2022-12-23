Disha Salian murder: BJP demands narco test for Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020 and Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Disha Salian murder: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane sought a 'narco test' on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state Assembly that an SIT will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020 and Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh also welcomed the move of forming a SIT to probe Disha Salian's death and said, "This should have happened long ago but the government was different so it was not done. This decision is correct. In the previous government, the investigation was not done properly because their people were involved in the case."

"As I saw in the news, Aditya Thackeray's name was appearing in it. The truth will be known in the SIT investigation. Aditya Thackeray should have a narco test," he added.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Disha Salian death case to divert the attention from the Nagpur land "scam" involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters on the legislature complex premises later, Aditya Thackeray said his opponents had no guts to take the names while levelling allegations. "Never before politics stooped to such low levels. All this is being done to divert the attention from the NIT scam involving the chief minister," he charged.

