West Bengal: Locals jam national highway, demand arrest of rapist in Dinajpur

National highway in north Dinajpur District was jammed by angry locals as they demanded the arrest of rapist. Buses were torched and stones were hurled at police as people claimed that a girl studying in 12 standard was killed after a brutal rape. People demanded quick action in the case.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2020 19:00 IST
As police tried clearing the crowd gathered on the national highway, people refused to move and there were many scuffles between police and the locals. There were reports of crude bombs being hurled at the police. The police had to resort to lathi-charge.

