DigitalAirStrike: India reacts to ban on 59 Chinese apps

As the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India, social media users hailed it as the Modi government's #DigitalAirStrike. The apps were banned as they harm "India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of its citizens." Ever since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a face-off at the LAC in Ladakh, wrath against the Chinese has been immensely increasing.
Here's how social media users are reacting:
#DigitalAirStrike on 59 Chinese Apps including #TikTok #UCBrowser. See Full Image pic.twitter.com/2KO57X8jP3— Shivam Khaitan💞 (@D_NameIsEnough) June 29, 2020
Goodbye Tik Tok and other Chinese Apps. Think before you mess with India ! ! ! and its time to boycott other chinese product also.— Aravind Bhat (@aravindmurthy24) June 29, 2020
Jai Hind 🇮🇳
#DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/ue518tHbIS
Govt. of India bans 59 Chinese apps #DigitalAirStrike— Memewalaladka01 (@memewalaladka01) June 29, 2020
Me to Govt.- pic.twitter.com/A7N80ZbMeo
#DigitalAirStrike— Gaurav Kumar (@BulletStyles037) June 29, 2020
Fortunately, I'm not using any of those apps.
Ek kadam Swachhta ki oer pic.twitter.com/a9sqLg3R3L
Welcome GoI's decision to ban the 59 Chinese apps that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defense of India and her interests. #DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/jbKGPaFu0K— Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 29, 2020
That's indian government take decision when a misbehave with indians and indian Army. #DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/gnCR9cgvJ3— सत्यम सिंह राजावत (@satyam_096) June 29, 2020
#digitalairstrike— ਸਿੰਘ ਸਾਬ (@Maninde41349930) June 29, 2020
Its very good action from our government.@sudhirchaudhary@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/65kQlgfETo