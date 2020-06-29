Image Source : AP #DigitalAirStrike: India reacts to ban on 59 Chinese apps

As the government banned 59 Chinese apps in India, social media users hailed it as the Modi government's #DigitalAirStrike. The apps were banned as they harm "India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of its citizens." Ever since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during a face-off at the LAC in Ladakh, wrath against the Chinese has been immensely increasing.

Here's how social media users are reacting:

Goodbye Tik Tok and other Chinese Apps. Think before you mess with India ! ! ! and its time to boycott other chinese product also.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

#DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/ue518tHbIS — Aravind Bhat (@aravindmurthy24) June 29, 2020

Govt. of India bans 59 Chinese apps #DigitalAirStrike



Me to Govt.- pic.twitter.com/A7N80ZbMeo — Memewalaladka01 (@memewalaladka01) June 29, 2020

#DigitalAirStrike



Fortunately, I'm not using any of those apps.



Ek kadam Swachhta ki oer pic.twitter.com/a9sqLg3R3L — Gaurav Kumar (@BulletStyles037) June 29, 2020

Welcome GoI's decision to ban the 59 Chinese apps that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defense of India and her interests. #DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/jbKGPaFu0K — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 29, 2020

That's indian government take decision when a misbehave with indians and indian Army. #DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/gnCR9cgvJ3 — सत्यम सिंह राजावत (@satyam_096) June 29, 2020

