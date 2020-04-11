Diary of a Reporter: Coronavirus is changing the world, but let's pledge to stay home and stay safe

Image Source : TWITTER/@MINISTER_HARWIN A file photo of former New South Wales minister Don Harwin (right)

Hope you know what has just happened in Australia.

If you don’t, I will tell you.

Don Harwin was a senior minister in New South Wales, a state in Australia. There are restrictions in place in Australia in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. While Harwin lives in Sydney, he also owns a beach house an hour's distance away from his Sydney home. Despite travel restrictions in place, Harwin was earlier this week spotted at his beach house. Expectedly, this visit triggered an outrage in the Australian media.

This is not all.

Harwin, a former state minister of arts, even went grocery shopping. The Australian police took note of his movements and served him a notice. Don Harwin had to pay a fine of 1,000 Australian Dollars and issue an apology.

Due to the intense media pressure and scrutiny, Don Harwin was forced to even resign for his irresponsible conduct.

Harwin also issued a statement urging people to obey the quarantine rules.

This is the strength of democracy.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handling the situation very well. The Indian government's role of containing the spread of coronavirus is being appreciated across the world. However, much work remains to be done as the death toll and the number of infections keep on rising each passing hour. Earlier in the day, the chief ministers of various Indian states urged the PM to extend national lockdown, at least till April 30.

In the US, the President's Office has not taken any final decision on lockdown. Various decisions have been taken in different states, at times in different regions of the same state. While a lockdown is in effect in the northern part of California, rules are rather relaxed in the state's southern part.

Up north in New York City, the situation is grim. There have been a high number of deaths. Cemeteries to bury the dead are gradually becoming hard to find.

The US government's policy appears to be shielding the economy from the immediate and long-term impact.

But in India, we have a welfare state. The 130 crore Indians are a priority for PM Modi, regardless of the monetary concerns. Needless to say, the economic implications of coronavirus on the Indian economy would be big. But, right now, we should follow directives on social isolation and social distancing in order to contain the virus' spread.

Let us hope that the crisis caused by coronavirus ends soon.

The world will certainly be a new place once the crisis is over. It will be a new India as well. History is usually divided into pre and post-world war periods. Coronavirus is likely to have a similar impact on our perception of the world. Our lifestyle, our habits and habitats, our economy, all are likely to see a major change, as are our perceptions.

Let's pray for the best.

And for today, let's pledge to stay home and stay safe.

