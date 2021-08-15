Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhanbad judge death case: CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for credible information on conspirators

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible information about the conspirators in the death case of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand.

CCTV footages had showed that Anand was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. He was rushed to a hospital by locals, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following this, auto driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma were arrested. The CBI, which took over the case from the Jharkhand Police, has been given the custody of the arrested duo for five days by a local court.

