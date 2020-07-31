Image Source : FILE Sushant Singh Rajput: 'leaders from Maharashtra' should stop tweeting, says minister without naming Fadnavis

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Jayant Patil, Water Resources Minister of Maharashtra shot back at former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis over his tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. Patil insisted that police in Maharashtra was investigating the matter as per evidence. An FIR has also been lodged in Bihar in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Patil said that "leaders from Maharashtra" should "tweeting and expressing their opinions" on Sushant Singh Rajput case. He did not take Devendra Fadnavis' name.

Fadnavis on Friday, had tweeted his demand for an investigation by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

"There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out," Fadnavis tweeted.

There is a huge public sentiment about handing over #SushantSinghRajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of State Government, atleast @dir_ed ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 31, 2020

Jayant Patil, who has been Home Minister of Maharashtra, was speaking with reporters in Mumbai when he expressed displeasure over Devendra Fadnavis' tweet.

"The (Mumbai) police will investigate the matter on the basis of evidence. We are expecting they will complete the investigation and arrive at a conclusion soon," Patil said.

Asked about the Bihar police conducting a probe in Mumbai in connection with a separate FIR registered in Patna, Patil, a former Maharashtra home minister, said cops from the northern state will investigate the matter since a complaint has been registered with them by the actor's father.

"The thing is since an FIR was registered there, it will be probed. The Mumbai police will give the information Bihar police want. They (Bihar police) will proceed further if they get any evidence," Patil added.

Asked whether he felt the issue could be used by some parties in Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Patil said, "I don't know how this issue will be used in Bihar, but leaders from Maharashtra, at least, should stop tweeting and expressing their opinions about it."

(With PTI inputs)

